Thomas Kronser
1931 - 2020
Thomas Kronser

Waupaca - Thomas G. Kronser passed away of natural causes on November9, 2020 at the King Veteran's Home, where he had been living for 6 years. He was 89 years old. Born on September 29th, 1931; he was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Valeria Kronser and his brother, Joseph Kronser. He is survived by his sister, Frances H. (Kronser) La Bonte of Clearwater, FL and 10 nieces and nephews. Thomas graduated from Appleton High School, served and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving during the Korean War. He was employed by The Fox Oil & Gas Co., and Murphy Concrete Products, both in Appleton, WI. Thomas was a lifelong member of the Council #607 Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph Catholic Church, both in Appleton, WI.

His favorite hobbies were fishing, bowling, golfing, crossword puzzles, watching western movies and playing cards. He had been a member of Winnagamie Golf Course, Neenah WI and a friend of the owner Mary Beth Nienhaus.

Funeral Arrangements: Private interment at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
