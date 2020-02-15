|
|
Thomas L. Eiting
Combined Locks - Thomas L. Eiting, age 72, peacefully passed, surrounded by family, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Appleton on July 26, 1947 to the late Edward and Charlotte (Wagner) Eiting. Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967-1971, with active duty in Vietnam. Tom met Kaye Gerrits and told his mother, "I met the girl I'm going to marry." They were married on July 23, 1973.
Tom worked at the Appleton Coated Combined Locks Mill until his retirement.
His greatest joy in life was his family, whether it was time spent gathering for holidays, birthdays, or family card night, hanging blinds, or fixing lawn mowers; he was never far from his children. He loved supporting his granddaughters in their numerous school activities: attending dance competitions and concerts, cheering them on in sporting events, and just being there at the end of the school day. Tom also enjoyed spending time at their family cottage on Lake Winnebago. He always made sure the paddle boat was spider free and no child was at risk of rolling down the hill into the lake. He also made sure Iron Butterfly's In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida played on Saturday night. He enjoyed attending auctions searching for treasures for his family. Tom and Kaye enjoyed playing bingo and slots at Oneida together; not always winning big money, but winning on time spent together. He never missed playing the lottery, always hoping that those same numbers would one day pay out big! Tom was a good neighbor and dedicated friend and could always be counted on to help when needed.
Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kaye; their children: Michelle (Seth) Schneider and Mark (Andrea) Eiting, all residing in Kaukauna. His granddaughters: Ella and Charlotte Cronin and Addison and Madelyn Eiting. His siblings: Julie (Jerry) Vondrachek, Sandy (John) Mayer, and Terry (Dani) Eiting. His mother-in-law, Ruth Gerrits; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Joyce Larson, Don (Peggy) Gerrits, Carla Bates, Jack (Terri) Gerrits, Pam (Jim) Rosin, Lori (Mitch) Sultze, Cork Gerrits (Steve Klug), Lynn (Keith) Fiala, and Amy (Jay) Jansen. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his step father, Orville Lehman; brother, Timm Eiting; father-in-law, Don Gerrits; and brother-in-law, Dan Bates.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. with Deacon Vincent De Groot officiating. Military rites will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to thank the first responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, the ICU staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton, and the physicians and staff at the Heart and Vascular Institute of Wisconsin for the excellent and compassionate care he received.
Tom may have had a weak heart but it was a big heart. He will be missed dearly.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020