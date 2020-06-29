Thomas L. Frinak
Appleton, Wisconsin - Thomas "Tom" Lee Frinak, age 66, August 29, 1953 - June 21, 2020.
Tom will be cremated and laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. A Funeral is being contemplated.
wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.