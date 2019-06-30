Services
1943 - 2019
Hazelhurst - Age 75, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Seasons of Life Hospice in Woodruff, WI. He formally lived in Hortonville, WI, Park Falls , WI, and Timbo, AR. Born Nov. 24,1943 in Combined Locks, WI, he was united in marriage to Diane Van Handel of Little Chute,WI, July 14,1964. He was employed by Foreway Express of Appleton.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 54 years; Diane, Three sons; David (Sandy) of Arbor Vitae, Ron (Sherry) of Manawa, Dan (Ginny) of Saxville. He is also survived by 5 granddaughters, 2 step-granddaughters and 1 step-grandson, 5 step great grand-sons and 1 step-great granddaughter. 3 sisters; Lois (Gary) Kortz of Appleton, Shirley Kemkes of Appleton, Milly (Bob) Van Handel of Shawano, brother; Richard (Marge) of White Lake. Preceding him in death are his sisters; Geraldine and Grace and a brother; Lester.

Thomas requested to be cremated and no formal service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501, 715-365-4343.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019
