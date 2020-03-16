|
Thomas M. Peeters
Neenah - Thomas M. Peeters, age 75, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in Neenah November 22, 1944 to the late Paul and Mona (Schultz) Peeters.
Tom attended Xavier High School and excelled in many sports there. He worked as a machinist for 35 years at Hewitt Machine Company. Tom enjoyed hunting, bowling, snowmobiling, old cars, baseball games, playing sheepshead, and building Lionel train layouts. He also loved the skill of carving and painting old duck decoys. His passion through sports inspired him to cheer on his grandchildren and support them in their athletics.
Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dawn (Andersen); four children: Jeff (Kristie) Peeters, Lisa (Tim) Hanna, Tricia (Karla) Verkuilen and stepson, Randy (Gretchen) Krueger; eight grandchildren: Nicole (Connor) Mattson, Olivia (Mat) VanZeeland, Carson Peeters, Kaden Peeters, Jackson Verkuilen, Sophia Verkuilen, Bennett Krueger and Jacqueline Krueger; and many other family and friends. He was further preceded in death by his brothers Carl, Paul, and John Peeters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 407 Oak St, Neenah. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
We would like to thank the ladies from Hospice and Oakridge Gardens for their love and support for Tom!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020