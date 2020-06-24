Thomas Mayer
Appleton - Thomas "Tom" Mayer, age 83, passed away on June 17 at Brewster Village, Appleton, following a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Tom was born on April 23, 1937, in Bedford, OH, to Frank and Kathryn (Visker) Mayer. Following high school, he earned an Associate in Science degree from the University of the State of New York. Always a patriot, Tom joined the U.S. Naval Reserve at Great Lakes, IL. After his service with the Navy, Tom went on to join the U.S. Air Force, serving two tours of duty in Guam, as well as assignments in Iceland and Dover, Delaware to name a few. Tom demonstrated his love for God and Country and the American flag. He will be greatly missed.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Kim Reagan; grandsons, Andrew Reagan and Joey Reagan; great granddaughter, Sadie; brother, Wes (Karen) Mayer; sisters, Carol (Harold) Ludwig; Kathy Emig; and Susan (Larry) Davis; brothers-in-law, Les (Jan) Blum and Keith (Kathy) Blum.
He was preceded in death by his brother Frank, brother-in-law Tom Emig and granddaughter, Melissa.
A private graveside service was held for Tom at Highland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brewster Village for your loving care and compassion. Your kindness will not be forgotten. Thank you to Theda Care Hospice Team for being there for us. God Bless you, each and every one.
Appleton - Thomas "Tom" Mayer, age 83, passed away on June 17 at Brewster Village, Appleton, following a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Tom was born on April 23, 1937, in Bedford, OH, to Frank and Kathryn (Visker) Mayer. Following high school, he earned an Associate in Science degree from the University of the State of New York. Always a patriot, Tom joined the U.S. Naval Reserve at Great Lakes, IL. After his service with the Navy, Tom went on to join the U.S. Air Force, serving two tours of duty in Guam, as well as assignments in Iceland and Dover, Delaware to name a few. Tom demonstrated his love for God and Country and the American flag. He will be greatly missed.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Kim Reagan; grandsons, Andrew Reagan and Joey Reagan; great granddaughter, Sadie; brother, Wes (Karen) Mayer; sisters, Carol (Harold) Ludwig; Kathy Emig; and Susan (Larry) Davis; brothers-in-law, Les (Jan) Blum and Keith (Kathy) Blum.
He was preceded in death by his brother Frank, brother-in-law Tom Emig and granddaughter, Melissa.
A private graveside service was held for Tom at Highland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brewster Village for your loving care and compassion. Your kindness will not be forgotten. Thank you to Theda Care Hospice Team for being there for us. God Bless you, each and every one.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.