Thomas N. Baldauf
Neenah - Thomas N. Baldauf, age 72, of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Tom was born on March 18, 1947 in Neenah, son of the late Neal and Marion (Chaganos) Baldauf. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1965. Tom married the love of his life Susan Przybylski on April 29, 1966 sharing 53 wonderful years together. Tom was a meat cutter for over 45 years at many different grocery stores and meat markets in the fox valley. He loved hunting and fishing and his favorite joys were spending time with his family and being at the cabin in the northwoods. Tom was also an Eagle Scout.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Bryan (Bethyn) Baldauf, and James (Barbara) Baldauf; three grandchildren, Bryan (Jessica) Baldauf II, Cody (Jenna) Baldauf, and Hannah Baldauf; and a great-grandson Riley Baldauf. He is further survived by his sister Barbara (Jeff) Slomski, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Baldauf.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial St., Neenah, with Pastor Amy Perron officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
The family would like to thank the Town of Clayton First Responders, Paramedics, Winnebago County Sheriff's Dept., the Dr's. and staff at Theda Care Medical Center Emergency in Neenah and everybody else who helped them.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019