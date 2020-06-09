Thomas "Tom" P. Mertens
Brillion - Thomas "Tom" P. Mertens, age 75, a Brillion resident, died Sunday evening, June 7, 2020 at his residence after a five year battle with bone cancer. He was born on March 9, 1945 in Green Bay, son of the late Louis and Ellen (Laluzerne) Mertens. Tom grew up in rural Brillion, attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School and graduated from Brillion High School in 1964. He then joined the United States Army where he was with the Corp of Engineers with a one year tour of duty in Vietnam. On August 2, 1968 he married the former Kathy Dvorachek at St. Mary Catholic Church, Reedsville. Together they raised their three children: David Mertens of Kimberly, Dan (Vicki) Mertens of Brillion, and Karen (Ryan) Plach of Whitefish Bay. Their grandchildren are: Michael and Lauren Mertens, step grandson: Taylor Bruch, Jordan, Seth and Jarred Mertens, Madeline and Jacob Plach. Over the years, Tom enjoyed fishing with his children and grandchildren and watching them play sports. He also loved golfing with them and played in several leagues. He and Kathy enjoyed spending time in the winter on the Gulf Coast. They also enjoyed traveling around the country and two trips to Europe. Tom was employed at Brillion Iron Works for 37 years, retiring in 2005. He is a member of Holy Family Parish, Brillion. Survivors include his wife, children; grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Jim (Carla) Mertens, Brillion, Norman Mertens, Dayton, Nevada; one sister and brother-in-law: Shirley (Gerald) Geiser, Pulaski; and his in-laws: Don (Karla) Dvorachek, Huntley, Illinois, Dorothy (Joe) Charney, Maribel, and Ken Dvorachek, Reedsville. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Louie, Bernard and Joe; one sister: Betty Matte; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Steve and Florence Dvorachek; a brother-in-law: John Dvorachek and a sister-in-law: Debbie Dvorachek. Private family services were held. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of Calumet County Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness extended to Tom and his family, especially Gloria, Tabatha, Fay and Alyssa. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.