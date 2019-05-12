|
Thomas Poullette
Naples, FL, Waupaca, Wautoma - Thomas William Poullette, age 86 of Naples, FL, formerly of Waupaca, and Wautoma, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Kenosha. He was born on August 3, 1932 in Wautoma to Morgan and Alice (Lindquist) Poullette, and was raised by his grandparents, Thomas and Emma Poullette. Thomas graduated from Wautoma High School with the Class of 1950 where he was active in football, basketball and baseball. He then attended Ripon College and graduated in 1954. Thomas then joined the U.S. Army Infantry and served in Germany from 1954 to 1956. He then returned to Wisconsin and taught Biology at Elkhorn High School and coached basketball. In 1957 he married Sylvia Dopp. In 1958 he entered Marquette Dental School and graduated in 1962, then returned to Wautoma where he started his dental practice, and worked until retiring in the late 90's. In 1982, Thomas married Jo Ann Sweney Howard and the couple resided in Waupaca and Naples, FL.
Thomas was an active member of Trout Unlimited, founding member of Wautoma Rotary Club, Ducks Unlimited and American Legion. He was an avid fisherman who loved to teach others about his sport and worked diligently to protect the resources he loved. Thomas especially loved spending time with his family and friends in Wisconsin and Florida. He was a generous, kind and humorous friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Thomas is survived by his two sons: George (Sara) Poullette, Charles (Susan) Poullette; four step children: Mark (Tanya) Howard, Thad (Diana) Howard, Jay (Nicki) Howard, Anne (Cody) McInnis; eight grandchildren: Sam (Mara) Poullette, Madeline Poullette, Thomas Poullette, Alec Poullette, Dana Howard, Will Howard, Tess Howard, Millie McInnis; two sisters: Patty Mancouso, Kathy (George) Roerhig; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Morgan and Marge Poullette; wife: Jo Ann Poullette on February 26, 2019, and his grandparents: Thomas and Emma Poullette.
Funeral services will be held at 12PM (NOON) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, Wautoma with Military Honors to follow. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Wednesday from 10AM until the time of services at 12PM with luncheon to follow. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019