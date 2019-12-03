|
|
Thomas R. and Mary Ann Morden
Fremont - Thomas R. Morden
December 20, 1926 - July 7, 2019
Mary Ann Morden
February 26, 1926 - October 12, 2019
Thomas R. Morden, 92, of Fremont died on July 7, 2019 at his home and three months and 5 days later, on October 12, 2019, Mary Ann also passed away at their home. Thomas was born on December 20, 1926 in Milwaukee, the son of the late Elmer and Lorraine(Husting)Morden. After graduating from Bay View High School in Milwaukee, Thomas served his country in the US Army with the 11th Airborne division during WWII. After completing his service, Thomas attended UW-Milwaukee studying PreMed and then graduated from the Illinois College of Podiatry and Foot Surgery in 1952. He began a practice in Milwaukee and was instrumental in starting a Podiatry Clinic in Milwaukee Hospital before he retired in 1991 after 40 years. Thomas was a member of the American Podiatry Association. After retiring, Thomas spent over 17 years volunteering his time at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodcarving, bird watching and camping. He was a member of Hope United Church of Christ in Fremont, where he served as a deacon and was a part of the building crew. He was also a proud member of American Legion Post 391 in Fremont and Post 10 in Weyauwega.
Mary Ann Morden, was born on February 26, 1926 in Crandon, WI, the daughter of the late Henry and Marion(Best)Pohlman. She married Thomas Morden on November 27, 1948 in Waukegan, IL. She was a elementary school teacher for many years. She was very instrumental as the accountant and manager for Thomas' podiatry clinic. She was a member of the Lincoln Ave. Business Association and the Wisconsin Podiatry Society. Mary Ann served as a Den Mother for many years and she enjoyed hunting, sewing and camping. She was also a member of Hope United Church of Christ, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 391 in Fremont and a DAR member. Mary Ann also enjoyed spending time volunteering at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.
Together, Thomas and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling, and were privileged enough to travel to many places all over the world.
Thomas and Mary Ann are survived by three sons, Thomas(Christine)Morden, Howards Grove; James (Celeste) Morden, Milwaukee; and David Morden; Fremont; a daughter, Penelope Morden; Caroline, WI; two daughters-in-law, Anita Morden, Milwaukee; and Teri Morden, Johnsonville, WI; 16 grandchildren, Tom W. Morden(Nick Tice), Sarah(Gilbert)Garcia, Melissa(Jeff)Bloor, Michael Morden, Christopher Opper, Nicholas Morden, Peter Morden, Michael Morden, Brieanne(Eric)Zamudio, Lindsey(Ryan)Kalcich, Drew(Allison)Morden, Denisha(Phillip)Cumpton, James(Chelsea)Morden, Evan Morden and Kyle Morden; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; Thomas's sisters, Edythe(Norman)Sitte, Nancy Hoffman and Lorel Ann(Thomas)Werner; Mary Ann's sister, Elizabeth Wanta; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. They were preceded in death by two sons, Robert and Theodore; a grandson, Matthew.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1PM at Hope United Church of Christ in Fremont. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11AM until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019