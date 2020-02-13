|
Thomas Racette
Appleton - Thomas Eugene Racette, 89 years old, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, two children, grandson, three grandchildren, and two sisters.
Born in 1930 and raised in L'Anse, Michigan, at seventeen Tom joined the Air Force for work and travel. Stationed in Germany he met his wife of 70 years. Together they would go on to live in Illinois, England, France, North Dakota, and Massachusetts.
Retiring from a career of twenty-six years in the Air Force, in 1971 Tom moved his family to Appleton and began a second career as a manager with Work Adjustment Services, Inc. in Neenah. Until 1992 he worked tirelessly when at 62, he retired from working outside the home. Together with his wife, Tom enjoyed spending time at their cabin in L'Anse, traveling to Germany, and helping others as needed.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Tom will always be remembered for his gentleness, patience, resourcefulness, and life motto: "mind over matter." He has been and will remain much loved.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020