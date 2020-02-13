Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Racette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Racette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Racette Obituary
Thomas Racette

Appleton - Thomas Eugene Racette, 89 years old, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, two children, grandson, three grandchildren, and two sisters.

Born in 1930 and raised in L'Anse, Michigan, at seventeen Tom joined the Air Force for work and travel. Stationed in Germany he met his wife of 70 years. Together they would go on to live in Illinois, England, France, North Dakota, and Massachusetts.

Retiring from a career of twenty-six years in the Air Force, in 1971 Tom moved his family to Appleton and began a second career as a manager with Work Adjustment Services, Inc. in Neenah. Until 1992 he worked tirelessly when at 62, he retired from working outside the home. Together with his wife, Tom enjoyed spending time at their cabin in L'Anse, traveling to Germany, and helping others as needed.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Tom will always be remembered for his gentleness, patience, resourcefulness, and life motto: "mind over matter." He has been and will remain much loved.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent