Thomas Rhode
Shawano - Thomas J. Rhode, age 90, of Shawano, WI passed away on January 31, 2020 at the VA Home in King, WI after complications due to dementia. He was born on January 20, 1930 in Oak Park, IL to James and Mabel (Lacey) Rhode. He grew up in Maywood, IL and graduated from Proviso High School and then served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a painting contractor and then worked as a personal injury claim adjuster for Country Mutual Insurance in the Chicago area. On June 19, 1965 he married Sandra Cizek. At age 40 he earned a teaching degree at the University of WI-Oshkosh & taught elementary physical education in the Oshkosh Public School system for 22 years. He also owned Cecil Country Market & Drift In Cottages on Shawano Lake. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shawano and sang in the church choir.
During his retirement years, Tom was able to pursue his passion for music & sports. He sang in choirs, played banjo & played softball during the 24 years spent in Apache Junction, AZ during the winter months. Traveling with friends, he was fortunate to be able to visit most European countries. He often said, "I won the game", meaning he had a wonderful life all through the years. He had a keen sense of humor, loved to laugh and always had a song in his heart.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra; their children Steven (Sandra) Rhode of Shawano; daughter Kelly (Jason) Nelson of Larsen, WI; grandchildren John Rhode, James and Brooke Nelson. He is also survived by a sister Margaret Beisswenger of Sarasota, FL, brother-in-law & sister-in-law James and Loretta Cizek of Cumming, GA, and many wonderful friends & relatives.
Preceding him in death were his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law Eugene and Esther Cizek; brothers and sisters-in-law Bill (Marion) Rhode, Dick (Fran) Rhode, Jack (Bonnie) Rhode; his brothers-in-law George Hodina and Norm Beisswenger.
The family wishes to thank the VA Home as well as ThedaCare Hospice and Compassus Hospice for wonderful care.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano, WI is handling arrangements. A memorial fund has been established for Zion Lutheran Church in Shawano, WI.
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9, 2020