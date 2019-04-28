|
|
Thomas Scott Palmer
Menasha - Thomas Scott Palmer, of Menasha, Wisconsin, born on May 7, 1963 in Neenah, Wisconsin, to the late James J Palmer and Gail (Arseneau) Palmer, passed away at age 55 on April 15, 2019 in Manawa, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his four daughters: Leeshane McCutheon, Brittany Chaltry, Jill Palmer, and Jessie Palmer; brothers: Bernie, Phil (Veronica), Shawn (Hyeon Ju); sisters: Debbie (Jeff) Ropella and Connie (Rick) Gauerke; grandchildren: Dracen and Lakai; many nieces and nephews and friend, Bob Hanson. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and had a great love for nature. Tom was a proud father, a loving brother and a good friend. A Celebration of Life will be held June 29th on Shawno Lake.
A poem for my da da daddy O…You gave me life, and helped me grow… Showing me how to fish, catching fireflies, riding a bike, even driving a car…I drove it right into the ditch, didn't get very far…You laughed it off, despite all the trouble that could've been…Teaching me confidence, to be comfortable in my own skin…I became somewhat fearless, again your quality…Which helped me by taking risks, helped mold me…In my head, always see you as "The man's man"…I also see the sweet side, making ghetto pork chops in the frying pan…Later on graduating to the bacon wrapped filets…Summers were great, those sure were the days…Something I was unable to tell you, while you were here…I want to say thank you for everything, giving me your best years…This is one of my hardest goodbyes to date…That you not being here would be your fate….And until we meet again and that fate is also mine…I love you & Thank you for all the Good times…Leeshane
Tom's love for his daughters was and will always be an endless spiritual journey of being a dad who protects us no matter the circumstances, teaching life's lessons, showing what it is to live life like it's your last day on earth, and whole heartedly loving his daughters because family was his everything.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019