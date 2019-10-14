Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Thomas Church
226 Washington St.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Thomas Church
226 Washington St.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Steinfort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Bicycle Tom" Steinfort

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Bicycle Tom" Steinfort Obituary
Thomas "Bicycle Tom" Steinfort

Menasha - Thomas E. Steinfort, lovingly known as "Bicycle Tom," passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Neenah to the late Christopher and Bessie Steinfort on June 5, 1925 and lived his life in the Neenah/Menasha area. After graduating from Neenah High School, Tom enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II, stationed in the Marianas Islands. After four years of service, he returned home where he married Carol Stinski. Together they had four children.

Tom loved being outdoors. He could be found many days visiting with his friends at Jefferson Park. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, and spent many years volunteering with his good friend, Elmer Kuchenbecker for Sturgeons for Tomorrow. Tom was his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's biggest fan when it came to their athletics. He was partial to country music and was a member of the American Legion in Menasha. In 2011 he was able to participate in the Old Glory Honor Flight and couldn't have been more proud.

Tom is survived by his four daughters: Susan (John) Sokolowski; Peggy Langkau; Kris (Jeff) Roth; and Jan (Mike) Gustman; his grandchildren: Laurie (Dave) Rataj; Sari (Dan) Kersten; Kami Van Handel; Justin Langkau and special friend Ashley; Brad Langkau and special friend Angel; Jenny (Nick) Heineman; Jeremy (Rachael) Gustman; Tyler Gustman; and Hallie Gustman; as well as by 13 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Audrey Cannon; and sisters-in-law: Mary Steinfort; Sally Gustman; and Bonnie Stinski. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; their dog, Chloe; and by sisters, brothers, and in-laws.

A memorial service for Tom will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 226 Washington St., Menasha, with Fr. Ralph Osborne officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 3:00 P.M. until the hour of service, which will be followed by military honors.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Tom's name.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent