Thomas Van Lanen
Black Creek - Thomas "Tom" A. Van Lanen, 57, of Black Creek, passed away Friday morning, February 8, 2019 following a year-long battle with cancer. He was born June 27, 1961, son of Ruth (Philipsen) Van Lanen and the late Alvin Van Lanen.
Tom graduated from Seymour High School.
Following high school he began his construction career, having built many homes over the years. He owned and operated Wescott Lake Tavern in Pound. He was currently working with M.R. Neubert Construction.
Tom enjoyed hunting and was a proud member of the Itching Post Deer Camp, hunted rabbits with his beagles, going fishing, and having a cold PBR with the tab turned to the right. He also enjoyed watching Packer games, NASCAR races, and fulfilled his lifelong dream of attending a race in 2018.
He is survived by his significant other, Connie Pedersen; daughters: Ricki (Jeff) Wagner and Dakota Van Lanen; mother, Ruth; grandchildren: Emily and Kyle Wagner; Connie's children: Trevor and Kailee (Brandon); three sisters: Judy (Chris Wagner) Sigl, Joan (Steve) Cerveny, and Janet (Dennis) Kohn; one brother, Pat (Karen) Van Lanen, Seymour; and sister-in-law, Ginger Van Lanen-Acken. He is further survived by Connie's family, an aunt, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
In addition to his father, Alvin, Tom is preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the funeral service at 6:00 pm with Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating.
Special thanks to Green Bay Oncology, 4th Floor medical staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, and to Affinity Hospice (especially Kris) for the wonderful care given to Tom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 9, 2019