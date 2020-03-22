|
Thomas W. Langlais
Appleton - Tom was born April 9, 1946 in Appleton, Wi. He died unexpectedly Februrary 22, 2020, at age 73 in his home in Appleton. He grew up in Menasha graduating from Menasha High School in 1965. He attended the Milwaukee Area Technical College. He then joined the Navy serving on the aircraft carrier, USS Hancock, in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. Following service to his country he joined Tech Systems, traveling internationally. Other employment included Menasha Corporation, Valley Glass, Hofkens Lumber, and in retirement Bergstrom Auto.
Tom had a passion for motors and tools, building, repairing, creating. He often was helping others improve their homes. Tom also was an avid downhill skier, a corvette enthusiast, and a proud Packer owner.
He shared his life with his deceased parents, Francis N. Langlais and Marion B. Langlais,his sister, Francine Langlais (Ron Blaschuk),his brother, Steven C. Langlais (Jan Langlais), and nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews and cousins. Tom had many friends, Kory Schneider being a special close friend.
Tom, you are loved and missed.
Tom wanted a scholarship fund established at Menasha High School for students going into the trades. This will be done.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later time when it is deemed safe to congregate.
For more information or to share a memory of Tom, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020