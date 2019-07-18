|
Thomas William Beson (Tom)
Menasha - Thomas William Beson (Tom), loving father and long-time Menasha businessman, passed away peacefully on July 12 at his home in Menasha. Tom was born November 14, 1948 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton to William and Rosemary (Gabriel) Beson. Tom was the oldest of seven surviving siblings. Tom attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Menasha High. He was the owner of the former Custom Marine, Inc. and had many friends and acquaintances in the business and boating world. Tom loved racing boats and motorcycles. Some of the hobbies he enjoyed in his lifetime were photography, aquariums, fishing, boating, racing, and reading history, especially World War II. Tom was extremely gifted at mechanics, and loved fixing any type of machinery, causing his youthful friends to name him "The Wizard." He was proud of his letter of appreciation from the U.S. Department of the Navy commending Custom Marine on the designs used on Seal Team boat exhausts. Tom was severely burned at age sixteen while working on a boat, but he defied all odds and survived to live a highly eventful and full life. Much of his life was lived on and near Lake Winnebago, the site of many of Tom's most treasured memories. Tom had a deep empathy and understanding for pain and suffering, especially for animals, and loved to come to the rescue of anyone in trouble. He is survived by his children, Kelsey Beson (Pete Gierzynski) of Minneapolis, and Eddie Beson (Danielle Nowak) of Irvine, California, by his special friend Aimee Chapleau, his sister Laura, and brothers James and Robert. He was predeceased by his beloved brothers Eddie and Pete. There will be a private family remembrance for Tom. "I must go down to the seas again, for the call of the running tide is a wild call and a clear call that may not be denied. And all I ask is a windy day with the white clouds flying. And the flung spray and the blown spume, and the sea-gulls crying." From Sea Fever by John Masefield. God speed, Tom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 18 to July 19, 2019