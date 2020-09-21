Thor Windsor
Neenah - Thor A. Windsor, age 17, of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020. There will be a memorial gathering on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. A celebration of Thor's life will be held at one of his favorite places, Calumet County Park on Saturday October 3rd, 2020. A memorial gathering will start at 10:00 a.m. with words of remembrance and reflection at 1:00 p.m. For the full obituary, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
