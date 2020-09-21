1/
Thor Windsor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thor Windsor

Neenah - Thor A. Windsor, age 17, of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020. There will be a memorial gathering on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. A celebration of Thor's life will be held at one of his favorite places, Calumet County Park on Saturday October 3rd, 2020. A memorial gathering will start at 10:00 a.m. with words of remembrance and reflection at 1:00 p.m. For the full obituary, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Calumet County Park
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Calumet County Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved