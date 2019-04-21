|
|
Thyra M. Davidson
Appleton, Wisconsin - Thyra Marie Davidson, 56, gained her angel wings after passing unexpectedly at her residence on April 14, 2019. She was born June 12, 1962 in Appleton to the late Arthur and Madeleine Gilbert.
Thyra enjoyed nature and the outdoors, traveling to Door County with her girlfriends, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her strong Christian faith was present in her everyday life and she was very passionate about the patients she cared for while working for Ascension.
She is survived by two sons, Eric (Nicole) Davidson, Neenah; Kurt (Kim) Davidson, Fremont; two granddaughters, Zaylee and Lucy Davidson; five sisters and four brothers-in-law, Sue (Jeff) Steinacker, Hortonville; Nancy (John) Schroth, Appleton; Joanne (Ralph) Fuss, Bonduel; Cindy Wickesberg, New London, Barbara (Earl) Hofacker, Hortonville; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Daniel (Sheila) Gilbert, Appleton; Thomas (Diane) Gilbert, Black Creek; Ev Gilbert, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Madeleine Gilbert and one brother Paul Gilbert.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home-Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home from 4 PM until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019