Tim L. MellinNew London - Tim Lee Mellin, age 53, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence. Tim was born on July 26, 1967 in Wisconsin Rapids to Patricia Mellin. He was united in marriage to Lana Klegin on September 13, 2003. Tim worked at Bemis for 27 years. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, snowmobiling and riding his side-by-side.Tim is survived by his wife; a son, Blake (Magen) Mellin; a sister, Connie (Tim) Beyersdorf and his dog, Gus. He is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.Tim was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Christine Mellin; father and mother-in-law, Louie and Dixie Klegin; sister-in-law, Lori Klegin and dog, Windsor.The Memorial Service for Tim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.