1/1
Tim L. Mellin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tim L. Mellin

New London - Tim Lee Mellin, age 53, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence. Tim was born on July 26, 1967 in Wisconsin Rapids to Patricia Mellin. He was united in marriage to Lana Klegin on September 13, 2003. Tim worked at Bemis for 27 years. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, snowmobiling and riding his side-by-side.

Tim is survived by his wife; a son, Blake (Magen) Mellin; a sister, Connie (Tim) Beyersdorf and his dog, Gus. He is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Christine Mellin; father and mother-in-law, Louie and Dixie Klegin; sister-in-law, Lori Klegin and dog, Windsor.

The Memorial Service for Tim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline and Hanson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved