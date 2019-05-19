|
|
Tim Saunders
Appleton - Tim J. Saunders, age 59 of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly late Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home. He was born November 6, 1959 in Appleton and lived his life in the Fox Valley. He was a very loving man who liked perusing rummage sales, enjoyed reading, and loved a good campfire, whether up north or in his backyard. He was also a loyal employee of Pacon for 25 years and loved watching Wisconsin sports, especially the Packers.
Tim is survived by his son, Caleb (Emily) Saunders; by his mother, Joann Collins; by his significant other, Patti Heller and by her mother, Marian Heller; and by his siblings: Tom (Patty) Saunders; Mike (Julie) Saunders; and Kathy Saunders. He is further survived by his son's mom, Lisa Welch; as well as by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Collins; by his grandparents, Don and Imelda Huhn; and by his niece, Hannah.
A memorial gathering for Tim will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home.
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019