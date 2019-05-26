|
|
Rev. Timon Costello O.F.M., Cap.
Kaukauna, Wisconsin - Timon Costello, Capuchin friar and priest, died on 23 May at the age of 87.
Timon is survived by two sisters and three brothers: Jane Majeska (Fond du Lac WI), George Costello (Fond du Lac) Ellen Ericksen (The Woodlands TX), Peter Costello (Eden WI) and Ruth Costello OSF (St. Francis WI).
Visitation: Saturday, June 1 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at St. Lawrence Seminary, Mt. Calvary WI, with the Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated 10:30 am.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019