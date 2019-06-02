Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Argonne - Timothy M. Blank, 70, of Argonne, WI passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Timothy was born October 26, 1948 in Neenah, WI the son of Robert and Susan (Maluta) Blank. He was united in marriage to Beverly Finch August 22, 1970 and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2016. He married Pamela Jezeski, September 22, 2018. Tim served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam Era.

Tim is survived by his sons, Tony (Jennifer) Blank, Foxboro, WI; Michael Blank, Superior, WI; grandchildren, Trae, Jalyn, Danny, Kevin; sisters, Noreen Craven; Peggy Hayes; Lori Spencer; Susan Immekus, Neenah, WI. Brothers, Deano (Holly Hull Bonda) Blank; Steve Laabs, Neenah, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dan Blank; granddaughters, Jordanne and Tara.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Crandon, WI with Pastor Bill Farr officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to time of service.

Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019
