Timothy Gordon Burmeister



Clinton, TN - Age 60



Our beloved brother passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 16, 2020. We know he has been taken home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ to rest safely in His arms.



He was born on July 15, 1960 in New London, Wisconsin. The son of Gordon and Dorothy (Boehm) Burmeister.



Tim was always looking to the heavens gazing at the stars. He loved motorcycle rides and loved teasing his sister about her Harley. He was an avid WWII buff, constantly reading and researching the subject. Tim was a good chess player and belonged to a local chess club. He challenged himself by having several games going in his home at once, his best opponent was himself.



He was survived by his big brother, Philip Burmeister (Barbara Kain) Davenport, Florida. His loving sister, Julie Herning (Michael) Pulaski, Wisconsin. Two nephews, Seth Herning and Jacob Herning. A niece, Khrys Riley (James) Wisconsin Rapids. Special friends, Vicki Nowak (Joel) Appleton, Wisconsin and his former wife and good friend, Sandra Szot, Andersonville, Tennessee. He is also survived by Aunt Mardell Boehm New London, Wisconsin and many cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.



Memorial service to be held at Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 E, Quincy St. New London, Wisconsin on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 am. Family and friends may call from 9:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am. Pastor William Heiges will be officiating.



You gave no one a last farewell, nor ever said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God took you home.



YOU WILL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEARTS.









