Timothy J. Knight
Appleton, Wisconsin - Timothy James Knight, age 60, of Appleton, Wisconsin passed away on October 14, 2019 at his residence with his wife, Darla, at his side reading to him from one of his favorite books.
Tim was born on December 30, 1958 in Appleton to the late Edward and Rosella (Kilsdonk) Knight. After graduating from Xavier High School in 1977, Tim went on to earn a bachelors degree in Agricultural Engineering at the University of Wisconsin- Madison. He would continue after college to be a life-long learner, with his last educational achievement being a master's certification in Project Management. He was united in marriage to Darlene Fulcer on October 22, 1988 in Appleton. Together Tim and Darla welcomed 6 rescued Rottweilers in to their home over the years.
Tim was a passionate amateur Arctic explorer, having traveled to Greenland, the magnetic North Pole and across the Arctic Circle, all by dogsled and cross-country ski. He also enjoyed travelling extensively with Darla throughout the World. Tim will be remembered for his compassion, generous spirit and gentle soul. He was the embodiment of "Teach a man (or woman) to fish, and feed him for a lifetime."
Tim is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years, Darla; siblings, Rosemary Stingle, Linda Fahrenkrug, Pat (Eddie) Mason, Rick (Carol), Ann Vander Wyst and Dolores (Mike) Santkuyl; siblings-in-law, Earl (Joyce) Fulcer, Lucy Holzer, Linda (Andy) Vogel, Pat (Ronald) Boettcher, Barb Fulcer, Sandy Theabo and Rick (Tammy) Fulcer; many nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Edward; nephew, Christopher Santkuyl; and brother-in-laws, Chuck Fulcer, Larry Vander Wyst and Ken Stingle.
A Memorial Service will be held for Tim at 5 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, WI 54952. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 2 PM to the time of service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center and Hospice for all of their exceptional care of Tim. Darla would further like to thank all family members who helped her and Tim over the past weeks. Words cannot express her gratitude. She could not have done it without you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019