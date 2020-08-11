Timothy J. "Tim" NadlerStockbridge, Wisconsin - Timothy (Tim) Nadler, age 58, of Stockbridge passed away August 7, 2020 from natural causes unrelated to COVID19. He was born April 2, 1962, son to James and Mary Ellen (Pawelski) Nadler. Tim married his high school sweetheart Chris (Hau) on May 15, 1986 at St. Mary of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Stockbridge, WI.Tim worked his entire career in construction which started at J&E Construction and still works with them today. For the past 30 years Tim has been a dedicated employee at Calumet County Highway Department. There are times you would see Tim working in his grader on the side of the road, this was the best part of his job, and anyone who passes through the county will see just gravel on the side of the road, to Tim this was meticulous graded and planned out, it was his work ethic.Tim and Chris shared a passion for attention to detail which shows in the home and yard that they have made together. Tim was a lifetime member and volunteer at St. Mary of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. As a lifelong member of the Stockbridge Community Tim served on the Village Board and was a member of the Stockbridge Harbor fishing club. His love for sturgeon fishing and deer hunting came from his dad Jim. As the family grew so did the importance of family joining in, and soon the entire family was part of the annual traditions which created much excitement and fun of just being together.Tim and Chris were passionate about spending time with their snowmobile family. In the past 20 years they had made many friends and enjoyed traveling and showing their vintage Ski-doo and Moto-Ski snowmobiles, cutters and accessories. Tim was proud of his sleds and took great pride in the attention to detail in his work, this attention to detail earned him many trophy's through the years. When Tim had free time he could be found in his shop where friends were always welcome. This is where TimRod would relax and spend time with friends, there were always stories to tell, memories to share and new ones made.He is survived by his loving wife Chris, mother Mary Ellen Nadler, Scott (Lynda) Nadler and Jamie Sue (David) Hodgson. In-laws include Peter (Lois) Hau; Carol Schmitz, Peter (Marge) Hau, Paul Hau, Charlene (John) Pasanen , Cheryl Hau (friend Arnie), Connie (Dan) Hieptas, Patrick Hau (friend Andrea), Phillip (Sue) Hau, and Robert Bush. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, a great-nephew, aunts, uncles, God-children, cousins and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Jim, grandparents John & Sedonia Pawelski (Godmother), Emanuel and Lorine Nadler (Godfather), Angel Baby, and other relatives and friends.Public visitation will take place Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. At the close of the visitation, a vigil service will take place at the funeral home. A private Mass of Christian Burial for Tim will be at St. Mary of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 201 Military Road, Stockbridge, and Commital Service will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery Sherwood.In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in the name of Timothy J. Nadler.Tim, You are my Sunshine, My only Sunshine. You make Me Happy, You will always know Dear how much I loved You. No one will ever take My Sunshine Away. I Love You and miss Your voice so much, Love Chris.