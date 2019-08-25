|
Timothy L Janssen
- - Janssen, Timothy L passed away August 14, 2019 at the age of 55. He was born in Decatur, IL on May 3, 1964 to Loren Janssen and Sherdel Engelman and grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin. Tim attended high school at Appleton West and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he met his college sweetheart, Kaaren Andersen. They married in 1988, and had two boys, Robert and Mitchel. Tim originally attended seminary, but decided it wasn't for him, being a natural salesman and entrepreneur at heart. Obtaining his MBA from UW-Oshkosh and garnering 25 years of experience in the auto finance industry, Tim started multiple companies, including Fourth Fleet Financial in 2002 and Innovative Funding Services (IFS) in 2007.
After retiring as President of IFS in 2017, Tim enjoyed spending time with friends and family including spoiling his granddaughter, Adrienne. A dog lover, Tim would often be found at the dog park with his three shih-tzus, who he called his "kiddos". Tim normally sported his Badger and Packer gear, a die-hard fan faithfully watching all the football games while cooking brats or bacon. From childhood, Tim played multiple sports including basketball, golf, volleyball, tennis, and fantasy football. Being "Mr. Social" and keeping in touch with everyone he knew, Tim was prolific on Facebook and was an avid reader of obituaries from all the small town newspapers of his childhood while listening to Prairie Home Companion. Above all, Tim was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who was in need, regardless of status or relation.
Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Kaaren, who passed in 2016. He is survived by his two sons, their wives, his granddaughter, and his parents. A friend to many, he will surely be missed.
