Timothy Lee Vanevenhoven
Kaukauna - Timothy Vanevenhoven, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center, Appleton. He was born on November 16, 1963, in Kaukauna, the son of Roger "Pete" and Mary (Lamers) Vanevenhoven. Tim was united in marriage to Sue Giordana on July 31, 1986, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kaukauna. In his youth, he was a 1977 State Champion boxer and his competitive spirit was passed down to his children through various sporting activities. He always supported, coached and followed his children in their athletic endeavors. He was employed with Arla Foods for 24 years, and most recently with Koss Industrial Inc. for the last 6 years. Tim was passionate about the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed going to his cabin, working in his yard, and being with his family.
Tim is survived by his parents; loving wife and best friend of 33 years: Sue; 3 children: Cory (Erika), Leah, and Eric (Jacqueline) Vanevenhoven; grandchildren: Amara, Carson, Claire, and a baby boy on the way; 2 sisters: Jennifer Still and Sarah (Erik) Humphrey; mother-in-law: Donna Giordana; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Peggy Giordana, Bill, Rodney (Jane), Cathy (Nick) Fink, Dan, Jodi (Ron) Holmgren, and Beth (Bruce) Benotch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gen and Hugo Lamers and Rita and Sylvester Vanevenhoven; father-in-law: Joseph Giordana; and 2 brothers-in-law: Randy Still and Tom Giordana.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna, with Fr. Donald Everts officiating. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass.
Tim's family will always remember, cherish, and forever love him as "Timmy Northereno, Buck Master, Deer Slayer, and Papa."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 30, 2019