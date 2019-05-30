Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer St.
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer St.
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Vanevenhoven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Lee Vanevenhoven


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Lee Vanevenhoven Obituary
Timothy Lee Vanevenhoven

Kaukauna - Timothy Vanevenhoven, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center, Appleton. He was born on November 16, 1963, in Kaukauna, the son of Roger "Pete" and Mary (Lamers) Vanevenhoven. Tim was united in marriage to Sue Giordana on July 31, 1986, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kaukauna. In his youth, he was a 1977 State Champion boxer and his competitive spirit was passed down to his children through various sporting activities. He always supported, coached and followed his children in their athletic endeavors. He was employed with Arla Foods for 24 years, and most recently with Koss Industrial Inc. for the last 6 years. Tim was passionate about the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed going to his cabin, working in his yard, and being with his family.

Tim is survived by his parents; loving wife and best friend of 33 years: Sue; 3 children: Cory (Erika), Leah, and Eric (Jacqueline) Vanevenhoven; grandchildren: Amara, Carson, Claire, and a baby boy on the way; 2 sisters: Jennifer Still and Sarah (Erik) Humphrey; mother-in-law: Donna Giordana; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Peggy Giordana, Bill, Rodney (Jane), Cathy (Nick) Fink, Dan, Jodi (Ron) Holmgren, and Beth (Bruce) Benotch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gen and Hugo Lamers and Rita and Sylvester Vanevenhoven; father-in-law: Joseph Giordana; and 2 brothers-in-law: Randy Still and Tom Giordana.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna, with Fr. Donald Everts officiating. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass.

Tim's family will always remember, cherish, and forever love him as "Timmy Northereno, Buck Master, Deer Slayer, and Papa."

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent