|
|
Timothy P. Hamblin
Neenah - Timothy Patrick Hamblin left this world on April 21, 2020, at the age of 70 in Neenah, Wisconsin. Tim was a devoted husband, loving father, caring brother, and community leader. He was born in 1949 to Eva and Dennis Hamblin and raised in Hayward, WI. Tim is survived by his wife Mary and sons Ben (Raena) and Jeff (Lisa). Tim's 6 siblings - Anne (Scott), Gerard (Roxann), Bridget (Michael), Joan (David), Joseph (Rosalind), Dennis (Mary) - also survive.
Tim and Mary met while attending college in Madison. They married and were inseparable for almost 50 years. Tim was a naturally fantastic dad to their two sons, overjoyed to be actively involved in their lives. Amazingly, Tim raised one son to always fill his deer tags opening morning, but with a complete inability to catch fish. The other son can't shoot the broad side of a barn, but somehow catches fish on a bare hook. Conflicting accounts fail to reveal if Tim was a better fisher or hunter. He was certainly a patient mentor. All agree that decades of playing shortstop kept him young, which prepared him well for 4 grandchildren (Chloe, Quinn, Isaiah, and Amelia).
Tim retired as Public Works Director after 32 years of service to the City of Neenah. To commemorate his contributions, the overpass bridge on Cecil Street in Neenah is named after him. Tim continued to serve his community on the Neenah City Council and the Winnebago County Board, and through several charitable organizations. To further honor his passing, all road intersections in Neenah will be converted to roundabouts and construction season will be extended to last the entire year.
Tim lived with Parkinson's Disease and related complications for over 20 years. That battle has concluded, with both Tim and the disease declaring a truce and laying down arms.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Margaret Mary's Church in Neenah. Due to COVID health concerns, a funeral Mass will be held there at a later date.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020