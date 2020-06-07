Timothy Patrick Hamblin
Neenah - Timothy Patrick Hamblin left this world on April 21, 2020, at the age of 70 in Neenah, Wisconsin. A private funeral mass will be held. To livestream the mass, it will be available on the Westgor Funeral Home's Facebook page beginning on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Tim will be laid to rest at St. Margaret Cemetery in Neenah. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church are appreciated, 439 Washington Avenue, Neenah, WI 54956.
Westgor Funeral Home, 722-7151, www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Neenah - Timothy Patrick Hamblin left this world on April 21, 2020, at the age of 70 in Neenah, Wisconsin. A private funeral mass will be held. To livestream the mass, it will be available on the Westgor Funeral Home's Facebook page beginning on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Tim will be laid to rest at St. Margaret Cemetery in Neenah. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church are appreciated, 439 Washington Avenue, Neenah, WI 54956.
Westgor Funeral Home, 722-7151, www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 7, 2020.