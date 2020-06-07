Timothy Patrick Hamblin
1949 - 2020
Timothy Patrick Hamblin

Neenah - Timothy Patrick Hamblin left this world on April 21, 2020, at the age of 70 in Neenah, Wisconsin. A private funeral mass will be held. To livestream the mass, it will be available on the Westgor Funeral Home's Facebook page beginning on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Tim will be laid to rest at St. Margaret Cemetery in Neenah. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church are appreciated, 439 Washington Avenue, Neenah, WI 54956.

Westgor Funeral Home, 722-7151, www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 5, 2020
Mary and family. I am so sorry for your lost. Prayers and sympathy are with you all. Tim is in a better place now with no pain. God needed him for something in his plan as the city needed Tim for all those yeas he was working for the City. Jim, my husband also enjoyed working with him and now they are together looking over all the things they both did together. Working for the water department was one of my husbands joys and with Tim as his boss. Take one day at a time Mary, god will help you thru it. It is not an easy step but you have family to help and see you and be there for you. Take care and god bless you.
Amelia Girard
April 29, 2020
Dear Mary, sorry for your lose. You and your family are in our prayers. Great obit.
Thomas Bartz
April 29, 2020
Mary, Ben, Jeff and family,

We are so sad to read of Tim's passing, you're all in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

We will always remember Tim and the fun times with the kids playing soccer and the kids and parents socializing. Also remember Tim's outstanding work for the City of Neenah.

Treasure your memories.
Kevin and Helen Morrell
April 29, 2020
Mary, Ben, Jeff and families
It was my privilege to work for Tim, no WITH Tim most of my career. Tim was always supportive, willing to help and ready with an answer or solution. A leader that wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty.
A good man to have on your team ! He will be missed by many and always remembered by those whose lives he touched.
All my love, respect and sympathies , darla
Darla Scherer
April 28, 2020
Mary and family, I am sorry for the loss of Tim. Many fond memories of you both, prayers to you all.
Carol Franz
April 28, 2020
Tim was a special person. He helped me on many occasions. He will be missed by all who knew him.
larry wettering
April 28, 2020
Uncle Tim was a gem and I could not have asked for a better uncle. Some of my fondest childhood memories are summers in Waupaca with the Hamblin family. Uncle Tim would bring his boat and our families had a week full of fun, including intense Euchre tournaments, fishing, and lots of waterskiing. Of course he was a boy dad, but when it came to his nieces, he had a soft spot for us and always made us laugh and smile. Whether it was fishing bragging rights or a pickup game of basketball on Christmas Day, Uncle Tim was always there to help me compete against Ben and Jeff. I feel truly blessed to have him as my uncle and we will all miss him so much.

Aunt Mary, Ben, & Jeff - we are so sorry and heartbroken. Please know we are thinking about you and praying for you all...
Teresa Mattoon
April 28, 2020
Mary, Ben, Jeff and family, you have my sincere thoughts and prayers at this time. It was a pleasure working with Tim, as any time you needed help he was there. Keep the memories of all your good times, and hold on to the wonderful memories he gave you. May god bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Yes Tim will be missed.
Beck Hilliker
April 28, 2020
Beck Hilliker
April 27, 2020
Ben, Raena and the entire Hamblin family,
We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts. Sending love to you all.
Greg and Petra
Greg Otto
April 27, 2020
Mary,

Dar and I have fond memories of the annual summer neighborhood picnic. Great stories, great camaraderie and great fun always. Tim will be missed.

Bernie and Darlene Hengels
April 27, 2020
Mary and Family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I worked with Tim at the City of Neenah, and played softball with Tim and Ben for several years. He had a gentle and quiet way about him, but often surprised me with his quick wit too. I have many good memories of Tim and will cherish them forever. He fought a long battle, take comfort that he is at peace...God Bless you and your family. Rest in Peace my friend!!!
Julie Besaw
Julie Besaw
April 27, 2020
I've known Tim for more than 40 years and have had many different connections. Started out playing softball against him. He was a formidable and fair competitor and I always enjoyed the banter and friendship.
After being elected to the City Council I had the honor of working with Tim in the many roles he excelled in while working in Public Works and Water Department. While Tim's work resume is lengthy, the one project I remember wasn't even a City project. Being the engineer he was, while the State was expanding US Hwy 41 from 4 lanes to 6 lanes, Tim saw the opportunity to alter the design of N. Green Bay Road/Independence Dr and utilizing the railroad tracks to run the new road. I can't remember the savings realized, but it was 6 figures. Classic Tim. Good planning trumped parochial thinking.
Tim and I ultimately served together on the City Council and his steady, problem solving thinking was much appreciated.
Our thoughts are with Mary, Ben, Jeff and the rest of his family. Rest in peace good friend. . . . . . Job well done!
Todd Stevenson
April 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Bob and Karen Swaim and family
Robert Swaim
April 26, 2020
Tim. I will forever remember you from the state forensics meet in Madison in 1970. You were so kind to take Joan and I to the UW Dairy for an ice cream cone. I remember your kindness all these years. Bless you and your family. May you and yours find peace.
Sharon Peterson
April 26, 2020
Mary I am so very sorry to see that Tim passed away. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
God Bless.
Karen Hovey
Acquaintance
April 26, 2020
Karen and I send our sympathies to Mary , Ben and Jeff . RIP Tim
Leigh Ford
April 26, 2020
Our Hunting and annual BWCA trips have not been the same since Tim has been unable to attend.

I miss sitting by the campfire with him and talking after everyone else was in their tents asleep. Tim's Euchre rules were never turn down a Jack and always count on your partner for "at least" one trick. He did manage to catch two 21 inch small mouth bass in the BWCA one year and he could build a campfire in the middle of a hurricane.

He was a great uncle who taught me a lot about hunting and the outdoors. The time we spent together and the things we did together will not be forgotten.

He will be missed.
Curt Morse
April 25, 2020
Tim. Our awesome partner on the City of Neenah Team. ALWAYS willing to help solve a problem. We all went to him. Just don't bring bring him a blueprint you didn't want marked up, cuz his mind would be thinking and his hand would be drawing! Love you Tim.
Eileen McCoy
Coworker
April 25, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Jack & Sue Sjostrom
Friend
April 25, 2020
Ben and Raena

May God comfort you in your time of need.
-Donna Fahrenkrug
April 25, 2020
My big brother Tim.
When they built you Tim, they turned dust into gold......when they built you, brother, they broke the mold.
I know you are with the greatest of deer hunters of all, Arthur, Clyde and Dennis.
Love you big brother and i will never forget ya
Denny
denny hamblin
Brother
