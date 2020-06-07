Mary and family. I am so sorry for your lost. Prayers and sympathy are with you all. Tim is in a better place now with no pain. God needed him for something in his plan as the city needed Tim for all those yeas he was working for the City. Jim, my husband also enjoyed working with him and now they are together looking over all the things they both did together. Working for the water department was one of my husbands joys and with Tim as his boss. Take one day at a time Mary, god will help you thru it. It is not an easy step but you have family to help and see you and be there for you. Take care and god bless you.

Amelia Girard