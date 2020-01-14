|
Timothy Riley
Hortonville - Timothy Patrick Riley, born in Neenah December 28, 1949, died December 23, 2019.
Tim graduated from Menasha High school in 1969 and attended Fox Valley Technical School. He operated a full service gas station on 1st Street in Neenah where he also did auto body repair. Tim went on to take aviation classes and then to get his private pilot's license. He thoroughly enjoyed flying over Door County and pointing out all the landmarks along with some of his favorite hang outs. Prior to retirement, Tim was owner of Refuse Removal Service and TR Disposal Service in the Town of Greenville.
He had a love of all kinds of history: local, family, cars, tractors, trains, maritime, etc.; and had an amazing ability to recall historic details. His favorite president was Teddy Roosevelt; his favorite vehicle purchase, a 1956 Chevy Nomad; favorite tv shows, Little House on the Prairie and NASCAR. Tim's favorite color was green, especially when it came to food (ha ha).
Tim is survived by his mother Dorthy Riley, daughter Katrina (Jeff) Maleport, grandchildren Khloe and Corbyn, sister Colleen (Gary McNinch) Riley, brother Gary (Rita) Riley, niece Casey O (friend Matt Newton) Riley, sister-in-law Paula Riley, and step brother Tom Biebow. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Joseph Riley, brother David James Riley, sister-in-law Sandra Stahl Riley, and step father Ken Biebow.
The family thanks a wonderful circle of Tim's friends: Greg, Judy and Bob, Chummy, Jack, Eric. They were with Tim through thick and thin, like family.
Door County held a special place in Tim's heart, starting in the 1950's with family camping at Nicolet Bay in Peninsula State Park, delivering newspapers, picking up golf balls at Thumb Fun driving range, pumping gas and selling campfire wood at the long gone Parkside Mobil full service station in Fish Creek. His final resting place will be in Blossomburg Cemetery in Peninsula State Park with his last dog, Neika, at his side.
The memorial service for Tim will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the LAEMMRICH FUNERAL HOME. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Thank you to the Town of Greenville First Responders and the ICU and cardiac staff at Theda Care in Appleton.
Tim would be honored by support of your local Toys for Tots program or Rawhide Youth Services in New London, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020