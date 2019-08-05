|
Timothy Van Camp
Appleton - Timothy Ray Van Camp, 59, passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019 after a brief illness at Apple Valley Group Home in Appleton WI. Tim was born on October 9, 1959, the son of Ervin and Betty (Heimmermann) Van Camp. His early life and schooling were in Appleton WI. Tim enjoyed playing cards like sheepshead with family and friends, going to the Mackville Tractor Pulls, going to his nieces and nephews sporting events. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his father: Ervin Van Camp Sr. of Appleton WI, (6) Brothers and Sisters: Charlotte (Ken) Gassner of Hortonville, Ervin Jr. (June) Van Camp of Appleton,
Ron (friend Mary) Van Camp of Appleton, Don (Penny) Van Camp of Appleton, Laura (Kelvin) Kimball of Bear Creek, Willy Van Camp of Appleton and many nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Van Camp, niece: Jessica Gassner, Grandparents, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Edward Catholic Church located at: N2926 State Hwy 47 Appleton, WI 54915. Rev. Walter Stumpf will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow at St. Edward Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff and extended family at Appleton Valley Group for their care and concern for Tim especially during his final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019