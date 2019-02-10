|
|
Timothy (Tim) Vande Hey
Wrightstown - Timothy J. (Tim) Vande Hey, Wrightstown, Age 75, passed away Thursday February 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Tim was born May 28, 1943 to Merlin and Dorothy Van De Hey. On December 28, 1964 Tim married Darlene (Dar) Vanevenhoven at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kaukauna. The couple made their home in Wrightstown and celebrated 53 years of marriage until her passing in 2016. Tim was a lifelong member of St. Clare Parish (St. Paul site), Wrightstown.
Tim graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1961 and worked at Thilmany Paper in Kaukauna until becoming permanently disabled from Guillian Barre Syndrome at the age of 48. After that time, Tim showed an unmatched determination to remain independent and continue enjoying life to the fullest.
Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his summer flowers, country music and socializing with anyone and everyone. Prior to becoming disabled, Tim was an avid athlete. He played pumpkin ball and racquetball in countless leagues and tournaments throughout the area. Tim also enjoyed bartending at "Tim's Courtside" (Ghost Town Fitness) where he coordinated volleyball leagues. Tim was a lifetime Wrightstown Tigers football fan. He attended all home and away games with his buddies. Over the past 2 years, Tim was a dedicated bean-bag and bingo champion at Country Villa Assisted Living. Tim was also a super fan of "The Voice".
Whether you remember Tim from chatting sessions at Danny's Gas Station, bartending at Tim's Courtside, Wrightstown sporting events or just in passing, you would remember a big smile, jolly "hello" and sassy sense of humor.
Tim will be sadly missed by his children: Chris Ebben of Wrightstown, Jeff (Ann) Vande Hey of Kaukauna, Vicki (Mark) Coenen of Pickerel; beloved grandchildren: Bradi (special friend Francis), Bryna (special friend Alex) and Danica Ebben, Chloe and Derek Vande Hey; Brother: Ken (Kathy) Van De Hey of Greenleaf, Sister: Connie (Harlan) Fink of Kaukauna; Sisters In Law: Mary Vanevenhoven of Appleton, Nancy Vanevenhoven (special friend Ron) of Kaukauna, Sandy (Mike) Coffey of Kaukauna, Mary (Rick) Babler of Harrison and many nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his wife; parents; father and mother-in-law: Wilfred and Louise Vanevenhoven; Brothers in Law: Gary and Bruce Vanevenhoven.
Family and friends may visit St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site, Wrightstown on Tuesday, February 12, from 2:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with Rev. Brian Wideman officiating. Interment in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Wrightstown, Cotter Funeral Home of Wrightstown is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Villa Assisted Living (Freedom) for their unconditional love, friendship and outstanding care provided to Dad over the past 2 years. You treated him with dignity and respect bringing joy and happiness to his life. The depth of our gratitude cannot be measured. Also, the staff at Appleton ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for their extraordinary care. Especially, the 8th floor nursing staff for the compassion and kindness you showed Dad and our family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 10, 2019