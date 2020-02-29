|
Timothy Van Susteren
Timothy Van Susteren died unexpectedly of natural causes on February 6, 2020. He was born in Madison Wisconsin on August 4, 1948 to Joseph and Virginia Van Susteren. After spending his early childhood in Eau Claire and Milwaukee he settled with his parents and siblings in Appleton in 1959 where he attended Saint Joseph Grade School and St Francis Xavier High School. He went on to receive a bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, and later, a PhD in Educational Psychology from Michigan State University. He was united in marriage with Lynn Lueck, in Appleton in 1983. He worked at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, and later at the University of Florida in Gainesville where he moved with his family in 1995. Tim took great pride in his children Claire (Washington D.C.), Peter(Asheville, N.C.) and Katherine (Gainesville, Fl.).
He is survived by his children and their mother, Lynn, and his six siblings: Susan Hasenauer, Peter (Nancy), Thomas, Rose Van Susteren Cianciara, Molly (Ray) Kurian and John (Jill), and his beloved pet dachshund, Elvis. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers in law, Randy Hasenauer and Jacek Cianciara.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Jim Leary in Appleton on Wednesday, March 4, at 10:30 am, at St Joseph Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020