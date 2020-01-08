Services
Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River - Iron River
405 West Cayuga Street
Iron River, MI 49935
(906) 265-5129
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Niec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd A. Niec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd A. Niec Obituary
Todd A. Niec

Todd A. Niec, age 54, of Nelma, WI passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

He was born in New London, WI on February 19, 1965, the son of the late Richard and Judy (Drake) Niec.

Todd worked as a carpenter at various companies and most recently for H.J. Martin, setting up big box stores throughout the Midwest area.

Todd really loved the peace and solitude of the woods and enjoyed having nature at his door step. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he couldn't have asked for more.

He is survived by four sisters and one brother, Kim Miller of Waupaca, WI, Scott Niec of Arizona, Linda (Gary) Tietz of New London, WI, Donna Hopson of Minnesota, Kathy (Bill) Kanipe of Tennessee; aunt, Alice Kolwalkowski of Pulaski, WI; uncle, Terry (Yvonne) Drake of Green Bay, WI; a very special friend, Loretta Grant; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Todd will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of Todd A. Niec online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent