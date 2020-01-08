|
Todd A. Niec
Todd A. Niec, age 54, of Nelma, WI passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
He was born in New London, WI on February 19, 1965, the son of the late Richard and Judy (Drake) Niec.
Todd worked as a carpenter at various companies and most recently for H.J. Martin, setting up big box stores throughout the Midwest area.
Todd really loved the peace and solitude of the woods and enjoyed having nature at his door step. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he couldn't have asked for more.
He is survived by four sisters and one brother, Kim Miller of Waupaca, WI, Scott Niec of Arizona, Linda (Gary) Tietz of New London, WI, Donna Hopson of Minnesota, Kathy (Bill) Kanipe of Tennessee; aunt, Alice Kolwalkowski of Pulaski, WI; uncle, Terry (Yvonne) Drake of Green Bay, WI; a very special friend, Loretta Grant; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Todd will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Todd A. Niec online at www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com
Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020