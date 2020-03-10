|
|
Todd F. Muenster
Crandon - Todd F. Muenster, 71, of Crandon, WI passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home. Todd was born April 10, 1948 in Appleton, WI the son of Orville and Amanda (Sturm) Muenster.
He was united in marriage to Peggy Eggert on October 8, 2003 in Appleton.
Surviving is his wife of 16 years, Peggy Muenster, Crandon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kermit Muenster.
Private Services will be held.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020