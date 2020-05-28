Todd Kloehn
1969 - 2020
Todd Kloehn

Elton - Todd Kloehn, of Elton, left to go on his ultimate hunting and fishing trip in heaven on Wed., May 27, 2020. He was at his home under the care of his family, friends and LeRoyer Hospice. Brain cancer tried for a year to slow him down but failed, he remained an active jokester until the very end when he said goodbye surrounded by loved ones, holding the hands of his dad and love of his life, Theresa.

He was 50 years old. He was born on June 28, 1969, in Seymour, the son of Terry (Ann) Kloehn of Hiles and the late Barbara (Kluge) Kloehn.

Todd graduated from Seymour High School with the class of 1987.

He met and fell in love with Theresa Grabowski in 1993 and they FINALLY married on July 23, 2011, at Four Corners Assembly of God, White Lake.

Todd was most recently employed as a TimberPro operator at Sawco Hardwoods in Polar. He left many friends at other places as well having been a machine operator, crop duster, electrician, bartender, cook, builder, just to mention a few.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a Jack of all trades and an attempted master of many. Todd will be remembered for his clever sense of humor and his love for life. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family and good friends.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Theresa of Elton; two daughters, Sarah Bear of Wausau and Felicia Holbrook of White Lake; a son, TJ Kloehn of White Lake; six grandchildren, Carter, Kailee, Kayden, Skyler, Chloe and Konnor; his parents, Terry (Ann) Kloehn of Hiles; a sister, two step-brothers, Kurt (Michelle) Peters of Savage, MN and Kevin (Kerry) Peters of Lincoln City, OR; a brother-in-law, Terry Tank of Freedom; mother-in-law, Woodyne Reid-Cazier of Elton; two sisters-in-law, Merry Potthast(Scott Clark) of Kenosha and Sue (Denis) Deisinger of White Lake.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Four Corners Assembly of God, White Lake with Rev. Marvin Kindle officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Four Corners Assembly of God
JUN
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Four Corners Assembly of God
