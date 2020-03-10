|
Todd Kuepper
Larsen - Todd "Papa" Kuepper, 58 made his final journey into the loving hands of our Lord and Savior on Monday March 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side after nearly 20 years of fighting one illness after another. Todd was born to LaVerne and the late Stephen Kuepper, Jr on April 22, 1961. On March 5, 1983 he married Judy Timm and together they enjoyed 37 years of marriage.
Todd graduated from Kimberly High School in 1979 and after working nearly 20 years at the mill in Kimberly, he and Judy moved their family to Wabeno, WI and owned and operated the Wild Rose Pub and Eatery on Roberts Lake, to fulfill his lifelong dream of "living up north in the woods" Unfortunately his dream was cut many years short as he became ill with his first of many illnesses.
In addition to his wife Judy, mother, LaVerne, he is survived by his loving children and grandchildren, Holly (Jay) Kelley, Larsen WI and Travis (Ashley) Kuepper Appleton, WI. His three prides and joys, his grandsons Liam and Miles Kelley and Jaydon Meyer. He is further survived by siblings Craig (Pam) Kuepper, Menasha, WI and Kerri (Tom) Jacob, Larsen, WI, sister-in-law, Chris Kuepper, Mincoqua, WI, and Judy's family Janet (Bill) Meyer, Greenville, WI, Gary (Barb) Timm, Black Creek, WI, Ralph (Helen) Timm, Appleton, WI and Bill (Lisa) Timm, Hortonville, WI, plus many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many close and loving friends.
In addition to his father, Steve (Jr.), he was preceded in death by his infant brother, John, his dear brother and friend Russ, Judy's parents, Don and Arline Timm, grandparents Peter and Agnes Menting and Stephen and Lucina Kuepper, also very special relatives Rollie Ott, Adeline Bright and Margaret Probst.
Todd enjoyed the love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing were his most loved outdoor sports but his greatest enjoyment in the most recent years was the time spent with his grandsons.
The Christian funeral for Todd will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM at RIVERVIEW EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 136 W. Seymour St. with Rev. Dennis Belter and Rev. Tim Wagner officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at Riverview Ev. Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. Thank you for 37 wonderful years. You are finally at peace and in no pain, Judy
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020