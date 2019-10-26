|
Todd M. Schwarz
Chilton, Wisconsin - Todd M. Schwarz, age 63, of Chilton, died on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Calumet Medical Center in Chilton. He was born December 4, 1955 in Fond du Lac, son of the late John Harvey & Alice (Bruckner) Schwarz. Todd married Cindy Nadler on July 19, 1975 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chilton.
On St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1976, Todd began his storied career working for the beautiful City of Chilton where he worked with each and every committee. With his signature blue hat, Todd enjoyed the challenge of his career and loved everything and everyone who makes Chilton excellent.
Todd appreciated time spent outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and was a huge fan of his grandchildren and their sporting events. For Todd, family was paramount. H was an excellent husband, father and grandfather who was willing to help anyone with anything at a moment's notice.
He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife: Cindy; his son: Jason (Jody) Schwarz; his grandchildren: Olivia & Campbell Schwarz and his brothers: Jim (Barb) Schwarz, Tim (Barb) Schwarz, Jay (Lisa) Schwarz, & Dan (Karen) Schwarz. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A time of visitation will take place at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 10:00 am until 2:30 pm. Burial will take place in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton.
Todd's family would like to extend a special thank you to the paramedics for their help, and Dennis Koehler for being a helping presence when needed most.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019