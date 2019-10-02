|
Todd Peter Tomlin
Manchester, IA - TODD PETER TOMLIN, 76, passed away in Manchester IA on 25 July 2019 after a short battle with cancer. There will be a memorial service on 5 October 2019 at 11:00AM at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville, WI. A lunch and camaraderie will follow at Mathews Supper Club (155 8th Ct. Clintnville).
Todd was born on 23 February 1943 in Shawano Wisconsin to John and Verona (Binder) Tomlin. He spent his childhood in Clintonville, WI, graduating from Clintonville HS in 1961. He attended the Univ of Wisc. Oshkosh and enlisted in the Wisconsin Army Nat'l Guard in 1965, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1994 after 29 years of dedicated and faithful service to his state and nation. Todd also worked for Wisconsin Bell, Ameritech, and Southwestern Bell in Wisconsin & Illinois retiring in 1992.
Todd married Lynn Ryan on 10 March 1989. They resided in Milwaukee and Watertown WI. They moved to rural Manchester in 2002 where Todd was active in the community. He is a past commander of American Legion Post 45 and a member of the American Veterans (AMVETS).
From an early age, Todd enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Dad and uncles in Wisconsin. He continued that after moving to Iowa. One of his most favorite "jobs" was assisting his brother-in-law, Mitch, with spring and fall farming activities. He also enjoyed playing euchre and socializing with his many friends in the Manchester area.
Todd is survived by his spouse, Lynn Ryan, of rural Manchester. Four children: Tiffany (David) Wicker of Readfield, WI. Heath (Bonnie) Tomlin of Oshkosh, WI, Brock Tomlin, and Seth (Holly) Tomlin of Menasha, WI. He is also survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his two sisters: Toni Spetta of New Holstein, WI and Frances (Steve) Mann of Oshkosh. Donations in Todd's memory may be made to the American Legion Post 63 (20 Memorial Cir Clintonville, WI 54929).
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019