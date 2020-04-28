|
|
Todd Raatz
Shawano - Todd N. Raatz, age 52, of Shawano passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Appleton following a long battle with cancer. He was born on May 19, 1967 to Norman and Nancy (Kalies) Raatz. He graduated from Fox Valley Lutheran High School in 1985 and attended Fox Valley Technical College.
On December 31, 2016 he was united in marriage to Joanne Hurm in Shawano.
Todd worked for Churny Cheese for 23 years prior to opening his 3-D Indoor Archery Range and Gun Shop in Shawano. He operated the shop until he became disabled due to cancer. The most joyous times of his life was being with his wife, family and friends, the love for the outdoors fishing and hunting, especially with his dad. He also loved being a mentor to the young kids that would come into his shop. Todd would teach them everything he knew about hunting and fishing. He will always be remembered for his great personality, big heart and always willing to give a helping hand. Todd is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; daughter, Nicole (Andy) Casperson of Neenah; son, Joe (Tonya) Pinterics of Whitewater; seven grandchildren: Damian, Morgan "Shitter", Danica, Brian, Hazel, Logan and Dawson; his parents, Norman and Nancy Raatz of Appleton; brother, Scott Raatz of Appleton; sister, Deanna Raatz of Appleton; aunts, uncles, other relatives and many close friends; and his bullmastiff puppy, Babe. In addition to his grandparents he was preceded in death by a close friend, Gary Besaw and Julia. The family also wants to take this time to thank all of the health care professionals and hospital staff at Theda Care - Appleton and Mayo Clinic Hospital - Rochester, MN for taking such great care of Todd. Visitation for Todd will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton, on Saturday, May 30 2020 from 10:00 am until memorial service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Jonthan Kuske officiating, lunch to follow. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting Todds's family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to Todd's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
A memorial fund has been established. "Todd you will forever be loved and deeply missed by all of us"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020