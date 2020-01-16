|
Todd "Reggie" Regenfuss
Darboy - Todd "Reggie" Regenfuss, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 410 Wallace St., Combined Locks. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020