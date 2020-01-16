Services
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
410 Wallace St.
Combined Locks, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
410 Wallace St.
Combined Locks, WI
Todd "Reggie" Regenfuss

Darboy - Todd "Reggie" Regenfuss, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 410 Wallace St., Combined Locks. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
