Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Tom Lingnofski
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
Menasha - Tom Lingnofski, age 85, died peacefully Friday evening, March 29, after a short illness. Tom was a lifelong resident of the city of Menasha, where he served as alderman and city council president for more than 12 years. Tom worked 44 years as a printer for the George Banta Company. Together with his wife, Jean, he raised 5 sons: "Johnny, Joey, Jeffy, Jamie and Jerry". Tom led by example, pitching in wherever there was a need. One of his proudest contributions was a Handicap Swim Program, which he led with volunteers for over 20 years. He was known for his dry wit and his ability to turn a phrase. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Tom is survived by his sons John (Polly), Joe (Shelly), Jeff (Abby), Jamie (Debbie), and Jerry (Kathy); grandchildren Leigh (Matt) Hannah, Nick (Kate) Lingnofski, Jennifer (Derek) Dahlman, Jamie Lingnofski, Becky (Nate) Johnson, Leah (Steve) Pellegrini, Anna (Matthew) Wilson, Alisa (Shane) Anderson, and Christy Lingnofski; great-grandchildren Ryder Hannah, Molly Hannah, Mia Lingnofski, Marcus Gersing, Leia Gersing, Joree Dahlman, Linden Dahlman, Andre Johnson, Audrey Johnson, Everly Pellegrini, Joseph Pellegrini, Lexi Anderson, Clark Anderson, Chloe Baker, and Aria Fayas; sisters Dolores (Dan) Gries, Margie (Ray) Bruder, sister-in-law Bonnie (Jim) Lingnofski, and brother-in-law Lynn (Tina) Foth.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, parents Walter and Anna, his brother, Jim, sisters Barbara, Marion (Pagel), Tina (Foth), 6 nephews and nieces, and 8 brothers and sisters-in-law.

Tom's farewell celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home, 1140 Appleton Road, Menasha, WI 54952. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations (payable to John Lingnofski) will be used to purchase a memorial bench at Jefferson Park, where he spent many an hour meeting with his friends to solve the world's problems. Tom will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Menasha.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Road, Menasha, 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 2, 2019
