Tommie (Alice) Keller Scherzinger
Appleton - Tommie (Alice) Keller Scherzinger, a life-long Appleton resident, passed away on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at Peabody Manor in Appleton, WI. She was born on February 29th, 1924, the oldest of three daughters born to Judge and Mrs. Gustave J. Keller. She was a graduate of Mount Mary College, where she was a member of Delta Epsilon Sigma Honor Society. Tommie taught for four years before marrying Robert F. Scherzinger at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Appleton on September 11, 1948.
Tommie was the 2nd Board Chair at the Community Blood Center, Appleton. She was a long-time volunteer at The History Museum at the Castle, the Appleton Library and at her church, St. Thomas More. Tommie was a past president of the Silver Cross Circle of the King's Daughters. She was also a past president of the King's Daughter's Council.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, an infant son, and her husband, Bob.
Tommie is survived by her daughter Barbara (in loving memory of George) Scherzinger Porto of Waupaca, WI, daughter Ann Scherzinger of Mequon, WI, and son John (Sue) Scherzinger of Summerland Key, FL, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Thomas More Church, 1810 N. McDonald St, Appleton. Tommie's family will receive relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. mass. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tommie's name to The History Museum at the Castle, 330 E College Ave. Appleton, WI 54911 or the , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020