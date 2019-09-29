|
|
Toni Lamers Vanderloop
Waupaca - Toni Lamers Vanderloop, age 86, of Waupaca, formerly of Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, with her husband at her side on September 24, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1933, daughter of the late George and Marie (Verbeten) Lamers. On May 3, 1954, Toni married Daniel Vanderloop.
Toni was a successful realtor for Coldwell Banker for 16 years. She made countless people happy and helped so many achieve their dreams. She loved working with the people. She was an avid bridge player. Toni enjoyed her cottage and spending time in the woods. She will be deeply missed.
Toni is survived by her husband of 65 years, Daniel Vanderloop; sons: Jesse (Kathleen), Robert (Julie) and John (Susan) Vanderloop; grandchildren: Dan (Kerri), Leah, Joe, Kelly, Andrea, Madison and Tristan Vanderloop; great grandchildren: Zachary and Delaney Vanderloop; sisters: Isabelle Brochtrup, Betty (John) Maney and Ruth (Jerry) Gerhartz; sisters-in-law: Carol Van Zeeland and Maryanne (Cletus) Feldkamp.
Toni was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Vanderloop; parents, George and Marie Lamers; siblings and in-laws: Judy (Pat) Schaeuble, Gladys (Paul) School, Roy (Millie) Lamers, Robert Lamers and Roland Brochtrup.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Mary Church, 119 W. 7th Street, Kaukauna, with Fr. Don Everts officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019