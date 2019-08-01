|
|
Tony M. Giordana
Kaukauna - Tony M. Giordana, Kaukauna, age 66, passed away Tuesday, July 30th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. Paul Elder Services. Tony lost his courageous battle with Huntington's Disease, an incurable degenerative neurological disease, which feels like ALS, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's all at once. He never complained or wanted pity and remained positive throughout. Although he lost his ability to walk, talk, and eat, his Giordana smile remained and he was an inspiration to all.
He was born May 19, 1953, in Kaukauna, the son of the late Bob & Pauline (Hanegraaf) Giordana. Tony graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1971, and from Fox Valley Technical Institute as a journeyman/millwright. He was employed by Thilmany Pulp & Paper for 37 years and was also a proud paid-on-call firefighter for 14 years at the Kaukauna Fire Dept. He met his wife, Patty Maas in their high school singing group, The Sole Singers, and were married on June 8, 1974. They recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Tony was very involved in his community. He faithfully donated blood for 40 years, and volunteered and was a board member at 1000 Islands Environmental Center. For 18 years he coordinated the beer tent at St. Aloysius Parish picnic, and was a First Responder and Union Rep at the mill. He helped coach baseball and basketball, and enjoyed chaperoning the Voyageur Canadian Canoe trip for 6 years. Tony's heaven on earth/"happy place", was his cottage on Pickerel Lake in Townsend. His greatest joy was taking his grandkids tubing and skiing behind his boat.
Tony is survived by his loving and devoted wife: Pat Giordana, children: Gina (Kevin) Krueger and their children (Nolan, Maliya, Barrett, Hayes), Jeremy Giordana and his children (Elodie, Flynn, Etta), and Travis Giordana. Tony is further survived by two sisters and a brother: Bobbi Jo (Haen), Pete Giordana, Melissa Giordana, Father and Mother In-law Jerry and MaryAnne Maas, Brothers and Sisters- in-law Sharon (Bob) VanGrinsven, Jerry Maas, and Larry (Sally) Maas, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother: Dino Giordana and his parents. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4,, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA Location, the former Boettcher Funeral Home, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The family would like to thank St. Paul Elder Services for their love and care of Tony, including maintenance, housekeeping, kitchen, CNAs, nursing, administration, therapists, spiritual care, and hospice. You are more than caregivers, you are like family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019