Tracy "Sam" Olson
Town of Clayton - Tracy "Sam" Allen Olson, died due complications of diabetes on December 19, 2019 at St Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton. He was born June 24, 1961, son of the late Robert and Erna Olson of Larsen, WI. Sam married Lorrie Sauer on October 26, 1990. They were together for nearly 30 years until his untimely death. Sam worked for Napuck Salvage of Waupaca as the Operations Manager until his retirement. He was a member of the Readfield Gun Club and looked forward to hunting and sturgeon spearing each year. Sam was a blood and organ donor.
In his youth, he loved to play Santa for the neighborhood children. This was an early indication of his love of everything Christmas, which included playing Christmas music all year long, much to the chagrin of his family.
Sam was a man with a huge heart creating a welcoming space for all as if they were family. He loved canning, and each year hosted the best sauerkraut stomping parties where friends and family gathered to shred hundreds of heads of cabbage and make garbage cans full of sauerkraut. Sam had a love of nature; he liked puttering around with his tractor, Mafus, riding around the woods on his four-wheelers with his dogs, and taking visitors to see the pond.
He is survived by his wife Lorrie; son Robert "Trapper" (Amanda) Patoka; only granddaughter, Evelyn; and his fur babies Blu, Gertie, and Mazie; Siblings: Joe (Carolyn) Olson and their children Amy, David, and Sarah; Jerry (Barb) Olson and their children Chris and Scott; Becky Maloney and her child Danelle; and Jay Olson and his children, Lindy (Scott) and Stacey. He is further survived by his nephew Jody; niece Amanda; great-niece, Aubrey; and special friends Sam and Tina Seelow and Shelly Sauer.
He is preceded in death by his uncle Jim Ploor; mother-in-law Josephine Sauer; sister Cindy Elmer; and niece Robyn Elmer.
A memorial service for Sam will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM (noon) at Westgor Funeral Home with Rev. Rose McCurdy officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday morning beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Sam's name.
