Treasure Ann Miller
Oshkosh - Treasure Ann Miller, age 84 of Oshkosh, died Thursday June 6, 2019, at Bella Vista Assisted Living, Oshkosh.
She was born May 20, 1935, in Clintonville, the daughter of the late Judd and Grace (Pribbernow) Waite. Treasure was a 1953 graduate of Clintonville High School and attended Oshkosh State Teachers College. She was married on June 9, 1956, to Harold L. Miller, who preceded her in death in 2011. Treasure was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, and the American Legion.
She is survived by her brothers, James (Glenace) Waite, Gene (Darla) Waite, and Hugh (Diane) Waite; her five sons, Rick, Randy (Joan), Ron (Darlene), Jeff (Mary), and Scott (Chris); thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday June 10, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Rick Miller and Pastor Scott Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bella Vista Assisted Living as well as the hospice staff at Ascension At Home, Affinity Visiting Nurses for all the care given her.
Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. R.I.P. Mom, Till We Meet Again.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 8, 2019