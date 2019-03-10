Trudy A. Backer



Neenah - Trudy Ann Backer, age 81, of Neenah, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born April 19, 1937 to the late Earl and Florence (Kripps) Goodwin Sr.



Trudy was a caring soul who loved being surrounded by family and friends. She gladly made more than enough food for all her family gatherings that she enjoyed hosting. Trudy also enjoyed shopping.



Trudy is lovingly survived by her husband of 58 years, John Backer; five children: Vicky (Bill) Griffin, Kristi (Jerry) Evansen, Cindy (Charles) Emshoff, John (Pam) Backer Jr., Tracy Backer; 15 grandchildren; 10 great grand children; brother, Earl Goodwin; brother-in-law, Jerry Wood; and numerous other friends and relatives. She is further preceded in death by her sister Debbie Wood and many other loved ones.



A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake St, Neenah. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. For online condolences, please visit www.kesslerfh.com.



Trudy's family would like to thank ThedaCare, Dr. Schultz, and Jessica Zarzecki for all their care and compassion.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019